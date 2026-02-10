Kenya: Cabinet Approves Sh4.1bn for Drought Relief Across Affected Regions

Nairobi — The Cabinet has approved the release of Sh4.1 billion to scale up interventions aimed at alleviating the worsening drought conditions in several parts of the country.

The decision comes in response to rapidly deteriorating food security, with an estimated 3.3 million people currently facing acute food shortages, a figure projected to rise to 3.6 million by June 2026 if urgent action is not taken.

According to the Cabinet, counties including Mandera, Wajir, Kwale, and Kilifi are in the Alarm phase, while 12 additional counties remain on Alert, experiencing a trajectory of worsening conditions.

The drought has also led to rising malnutrition, affecting over 810,000 children and 104,000 pregnant and lactating women, alongside other vulnerable groups.

The funding will supplement previous allocations made in December 2025 and January 2026 and will cover relief food, logistics, and essential non-food assistance.

Authorities also warned of deteriorating livestock conditions, increased livestock deaths, and rising human-wildlife conflicts, which could escalate into a full-scale emergency if not addressed promptly.

The Cabinet emphasized that the urgent funding aims to strengthen response interventions, improve water and food distribution, and safeguard livelihoods across the affected counties.