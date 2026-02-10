Rwanda: Byukusenge Dismisses Retirement Talk After Tour Du Rwanda 2026

Veteran cyclist Patrick Byukusenge says retirement is not on his mind as long as he remains capable of contributing to the national team.

The 34-year-old said this on Sunday, February 8, after winning the Amahoro Criterium, a build-up race used to assess Rwandan riders ahead of the 18th edition of the Tour du Rwanda, scheduled for February 22 to March 2.

Riding on the 3.5km Amahoro Stadium circuit, Byukusenge completed the 12-lap race in 1 hour and 15 seconds, underlining his enduring competitiveness.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Also read: What you need to know about Tour du Rwanda 2026

"I'm still in good shape, which is why retirement is not in my plans," he said after the race. "My focus now is to continue making history in cycling."

The Java-Innovotec rider is currently in Team Rwanda's residential camp preparing for the Tour du Rwanda. If selected for the final squad, this year's edition will mark his 14th appearance in the race.

Byukusenge's best Tour du Rwanda performance came in 2018, when he finished fifth overall, behind compatriot Joseph Areruya, who claimed the title that year.

He credited his longevity in the sport to divine protection and an injury-free career--factors he says have spared him the fate of many peers forced into early retirement.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about Tour du Rwanda 2026

Team Rwanda will be without key riders Moise Mugisha, Eric Manizabayo, and Eric Mahozo, who will compete for their respective continental teams--Benediction Cycling Team and Team Amani--in this year's Tour du Rwanda.

Despite their absence, Byukusenge remains optimistic about the squad's prospects, pointing to Rwanda's 10th-place finish out of 25 teams at the recent Tour of Sharjah.

"We are ready for this race. Since the competition was upgraded to UCI 2.1 status, Rwandan riders have struggled to win stages, except for Moise Mugisha in 2022. But we believe we can repeat that achievement this year," he said.

He also expressed confidence in emerging talents within the team.

"I have faith in the squad we have. Riders like Shadrack (Ufitimana) and Shemu (Nsengiyumva) can do fantastic things, so there is no reason to worry."