Malawi: Neam to Assess Safety Awareness Among Clients

9 February 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The National Epilepsy Association of Malawi (NEAM) says it will soon evaluate the effectiveness of its safety awareness campaign conducted during recent weather changes.

The assessment aims to determine how well clients and their guardians have followed safety advice, particularly in 19 out of the country's 28 districts that have been affected by changing rainfall patterns, including Chikwawa, which is currently experiencing a dry spell.

NEAM National Programmes Coordinator, Chifundo Zamadunga, said the evaluation is crucial in helping the organisation understand whether clients are staying in safe areas, paying attention to warning messages, and taking necessary precautions.

"We want to understand whether our clients are staying in safe areas, paying attention to warning messages, and taking the necessary precautions to stay safe," said Zamadunga.

The assessment coincides with International Epilepsy Day, which is observed annually on the first Monday of February. This year's theme, "My Pledge," provides an opportunity for NEAM, clients, guardians, and other stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to epilepsy care, safety, and inclusion.

Zamadunga emphasised that dry spells, floods, and other emergencies make it difficult for people living with epilepsy to access medication and health services, making proactive risk reduction essential.

"Dry spells, floods, and other emergencies can make it hard for our clients to access medicine and care, which is why it is crucial that we take proactive steps to mitigate risks," he said.

NEAM says everyone has a role to play in improving safety, awareness, and care for people living with epilepsy.

In recent weeks, the Department of Meteorological Services and Climate Change declared that Chikwawa, Nsanje, Blantyre, Thyolo, Mwanza, Neno, Zomba, Phalombe, Mulanje, Balaka, Machinga, Mangochi, Salima, Dedza, Ntcheu, Lilongwe, Mchinji, Dowa, and Ntchisi are among the districts affected by the dry spell, prompting NEAM's intervention.

