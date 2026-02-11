Angola: How Angola Is Using the Law to Manage Hunger and Dissent

analysis

Authoritarianism rarely arrives with tanks in the streets. More often, it slips in through legal texts, regulatory agencies, and administrative procedures that appear technical, neutral, even modern. Angola is now offering a textbook example of how this happens.

When President João Lourenço came to power, he invoked the legacy of Deng Xiaoping, the Chinese leader who argued that political legitimacy rests on a simple foundation: putting food on people's tables. Economic growth, Deng believed, would do what ideology could not.

Angola has followed the opposite path. Living conditions have deteriorated, hunger has spread, and economic opportunity has narrowed. Popular frustration today is not abstract or ideological -- it is visceral. It is about food, jobs, and dignity.

Instead of addressing these realities, the Angolan government has chosen a different response: the legal management of discontent. Through a wave of new legislation, the state is constructing a framework of control that relies less on overt repression and more on law itself. The result is a form of neo-authoritarianism dressed in regulatory language.

Recent laws and draft bills -- covering cybersecurity, so-called "fake news," vandalism, and non-governmental organizations -- follow a similar pattern. They are presented as tools for public order, modernization, or national security. In practice, they create administrative bodies with broad, vague, and discretionary powers to supervise, investigate, and punish.

This is not accidental. Vague law is useful law for governments seeking control. When rules are abstract and sanctions severe, enforcement becomes selective. Legal uncertainty does the work that brute force once did.

A key feature of this shift is the rise of administrative authorities that combine multiple powers in a single institution: regulation, inspection, investigation, and sanction. In mature democracies, these functions are carefully separated to protect citizens from abuse. In Angola, they are increasingly merged.

Take the proposed National Cybersecurity Center. On paper, its mission is benign: to ensure safe and reliable use of cyberspace. But the law grants it sweeping authority to supervise digital networks, define technical standards, conduct audits, and impose sanctions, including heavy fines and suspension of activities.

Crucially, the Center's structure and operating rules will be defined later by presidential decree. This places extraordinary discretion in the hands of the executive. Even more troubling, the law does not clearly guarantee access to judicial review of the Center's decisions. Appeals are vaguely referenced through administrative procedures, leaving open the possibility that sanctions will be reviewed only internally -- not by independent courts.

The proposed law on "fake news" goes further in its opacity. It establishes a harsh sanctioning regime, including fines, suspension of activities, and closure of media or digital platforms. Yet it never clearly identifies which authority is responsible for applying these penalties.

Who decides what is "fake"? According to which criteria? Under what procedures? And with what right of appeal? The law does not say. Sanctions exist without a clearly named enforcer; rights exist without a clearly defined path to judicial protection. This legal fog is not a drafting error. It is a mechanism of power.

Civil society faces a similar threat under Angola's new framework for non-governmental organizations. A presidential decree created a new supervisory body with authority to register, monitor, evaluate, and sanction NGOs. Its mandate extends to tracking beneficiaries and overseeing programs on an ongoing basis.

Supporters argue that this is necessary to combat money laundering or terrorism financing. But these risks are already addressed through existing financial and judicial systems. What the new structure adds is not security, but control. Even jurists close to the ruling party acknowledge that it produces a chilling effect, discouraging independent civic action and weakening freedom of association.

The broader pattern is unmistakable. Instead of responding to economic failure with reform, the Angolan state is responding politically with law. Instead of restoring trust through opportunity, it is managing dissent through regulation.

French legal scholar Jean-Denis Combrexelle once described this strategy as an "assault on democracy through normative inflation" -- the multiplication of laws and regulatory bodies so complex that citizens and organizations can no longer navigate them safely. In such environments, legality becomes conditional, applied selectively, and enforced unpredictably.

This legal drift is not irreversible. But reversing it requires more than minor amendments. It demands clear limits on administrative power, strict separation between investigation and sanction, and explicit guarantees of access to independent courts. Above all, it requires a political decision to confront Angola's economic crisis rather than criminalize its social consequences. Authoritarianism does not always announce itself. Sometimes it whispers -- in statutes, regulations, and decrees -- until one day citizens discover that what was once called governance has quietly become control.