Ethiopia: PP Vows to Focus On Expanding Digital-Enabled Services, Nat'l Interests

Addis Ababa — Prosperity Party (PP) announced that it will give due attention to expanding digital-enabled services across Ethiopia while also ensuring the national interests of the country, if elected in the upcoming 7th General Election.

Speaking at the launching of Prosperity Party's manifesto and electoral symbol today, PP Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, Temesgen Tiruneh, emphasized that the party's election manifesto reflects a comprehensive journey built on inherited principles and transformative reforms.

"Notably, digitalization is one of the significant achievements between the 6th and 7th general elections," he said, attributing the impressive results to the party's dedicated efforts towards digitalizing the country.

According to him, Prosperity Party is focused on expanding digital financing in a practical and inclusive manner, positioning sustainable digital services as a cornerstone of its agenda.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Vice President underscored the importance of not only digitizing services but also integrating them for greater efficiency, indicating the successful implementation of a centralized service model that has now expanded to regions and city administrations.

According to him, customer satisfaction has significantly improved in areas where this platform has been deployed.

He identified human resources development as a foundational pillar of the digital economy, noting the implementation of training programs aimed at producing five million coders.

"Embracing prosperity paves the way for a brighter future through a digital Ethiopia," Temesgen said, stressing that the positive outcomes from various nationwide initiatives inspire optimism among Ethiopians.

On his part, Prosperity Party Vice President and Democratic System Building Center Head with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister, Adem Farah, pointed at the party's commitment to expanding efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable access to sea and equitable water share.

The Prosperity Party is steadfastly working to achieve universal prosperity by addressing enduring structural fractures in Ethiopian politics guided by the philosophy of "Medemer", he added.

For him, the unveiling of the manifesto for the upcoming general election is aimed at securing public approval and enabling the party to continue its successful trajectory for the next five years.

"The manifesto outlines the party's achievements, current status, and future priorities, all framed within Medemer philosophy. It is focused on healing past wounds, effectively leveraging the present, and anticipating future challenges."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Vice President highlighted the diplomatic sector as a key area of emphasis in the manifesto, pledging that it will work to broaden Ethiopia's influence and enhance its benefits over the next five years.

He also stated his party's commitment to strengthening relationships with neighboring countries, Africa, BRICS member nations, and international organizations, underlining the importance of enhancing Ethiopia's role in the global power balance through diplomacy.

In addition, PP will implement initiatives aimed at reinforcing connections between Ethiopians abroad and their homeland, while also safeguarding the dignity of all citizens.

Furthermore, Adem reaffirmed that Ethiopia will rigorously defend its rights to the Abay River and secure access to the sea.

Efforts to ensure equitable access to maritime resources will be expanded and that peaceful, legal, and mutually beneficial diplomatic endeavors --particularly concerning sea access, will be rigorously enhanced.