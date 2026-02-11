South Africa: Rhino Killers Shift Their Sights Back to Kruger National Park

The good news is that poachers slaughtered far fewer rhinos in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal last year. The bad news is that they killed many more in Kruger National Park instead.

Despite a modest 16% decline in rhino killings countrywide during 2025, the number of these animals poached in Kruger National Park has doubled compared with the previous year.

Significantly, the dramatic surge in rhino poaching in Kruger was mirrored by an equally significant drop in killing rates in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal, which has been a poaching hotspot for several years.

Conservation officials have attributed the sharp poaching decline in the 96,000ha Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park to a mass dehorning operation, which began in April 2024 - leading to a displacement of poachers to the two-million-hectare Kruger National Park rhino stronghold.

According to the latest official statistics from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), poachers killed 352 rhinos across South Africa during 2025 - a 16% decline compared with 2024, when 420 rhinos were poached for their horns.

The highest poaching rates were recorded in Kruger, where 175 rhinos were killed - almost exactly double the number (88) killed in 2024.

In Hluhluwe-iMfolozi, where white rhinos were rescued from the brink of extinction at the turn of the last century, the poaching toll dropped to 97 animals in 2025 - compared with 232 in 2024 and 325 during...