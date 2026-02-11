Somalia: Jubaland and Puntland Leaders Arrive in Mogadishu for Election Talks

Mogadishu, Somalia — Senior leaders from Somalia's Jubaland and Puntland states arrived in the capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday for high-level talks on the upcoming national elections.

The meetings, involving regional and federal officials, are aimed at reaching agreements on electoral procedures, timelines, and mechanisms to ensure a transparent and peaceful voting process.

Officials said the discussions will focus on resolving outstanding political disputes and fostering cooperation between the federal government and the autonomous regional administrations.

Somalia has faced repeated delays in holding national elections in recent years, with disagreements between federal and regional authorities often cited as key obstacles.

The talks come amid renewed efforts to secure a credible electoral process and maintain political stability in the country ahead of the next voting cycle.