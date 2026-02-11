Somalia Forces Kill 14 Al-Shabaab Militants in Lower Jubba Operation

10 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jamaaame, Somalia — Somali National Army special forces Danab, in coordination with Jubaland security forces, carried out a targeted operation against Al-Shabaab militants in areas surrounding Jamaame town in Lower Jubba region on Tuesday.

According to security sources, 14 insurgents were killed and one wounded during the operation, while several others reportedly fled the area.

Officials said the raid is part of ongoing efforts to weaken Al-Shabaab's capabilities and ensure the security and stability of Jubba regions.

The Ministry of Defence and the Somali National Army command reiterated their commitment to eliminating the insurgent group to allow citizens to live in peace and to safeguard national security.

Operations against Al-Shabaab have intensified in recent months, with Somali forces and international security partners taking coordinated measures to strengthen the country's safety.

If you have information about the activities of the Al-Shabaab,

Call 0611169105.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.