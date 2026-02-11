Somalia Forces Kill 14 Al-Shabaab Militants in Lower Jubba Operation

Jamaaame, Somalia — Somali National Army special forces Danab, in coordination with Jubaland security forces, carried out a targeted operation against Al-Shabaab militants in areas surrounding Jamaame town in Lower Jubba region on Tuesday.

According to security sources, 14 insurgents were killed and one wounded during the operation, while several others reportedly fled the area.

Officials said the raid is part of ongoing efforts to weaken Al-Shabaab's capabilities and ensure the security and stability of Jubba regions.

The Ministry of Defence and the Somali National Army command reiterated their commitment to eliminating the insurgent group to allow citizens to live in peace and to safeguard national security.

Operations against Al-Shabaab have intensified in recent months, with Somali forces and international security partners taking coordinated measures to strengthen the country's safety.

