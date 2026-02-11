Somalia's Prime Minister Inspects Aden Adde International Airport Services in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre conducted a working inspection of Aden Adde International Airport in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, reviewing the quality of services provided to the public and the efficiency of agencies operating at the airport.

During the visit, Prime Minister Barre closely examined key services, including health facilities, immigration management, security operations, and passenger handling for arrivals and departures. He stressed the importance of improving service quality to ensure that Somali citizens receive efficient, timely services that meet international airport standards.

The Prime Minister also listened to complaints and suggestions from passengers waiting in lines and directed airport management and staff to demonstrate greater responsibility, prioritising the facilitation of passengers, particularly those in vulnerable situations requiring special attention.

Concluding the inspection, Prime Minister Barre urged all airport agencies to redouble their efforts in serving the public and safeguarding the airport's reputation, noting that Aden Adde Airport serves as Somalia's primary gateway and should reflect the progress and prestige of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Barre, who continues to seek public feedback on government services, pledged that complaints regarding government institutions would not be tolerated and promised decisive action against any negligence or misconduct. He highlighted that previous inspections have successfully resolved numerous issues at the airport.