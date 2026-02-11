Kenya: Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Pit Latrine, Suspect Arrested in Mathira West

10 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Detectives in Mathira West have recovered the body of 9-year-old Shantel Waruguru Kagema from a pit latrine in Kianjathi village, following her disappearance on February 8, 2026.

Shantel's parents left home around 8:00 AM, leaving her with her 4-year-old sister. Upon returning at approximately 6:30 PM, they discovered she was missing.

Police launched an intensive search that uncovered Shantel's undergarments and shoes on a blue mattress in an abandoned house, confirmed by her mother.

Investigations led to the arrest of Peter Njuguna, a local resident, who upon interrogation, revealed the location of Shantel's body.

Njuguna allegedly lured Shantel's younger sister away with money, leaving Shantel alone before committing the crime and disposing of her in a pit latrine.

A 21-day custodial order was secured to allow detectives to complete the investigation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) vowed to ensure justice for Shantel and protect vulnerable children across the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.