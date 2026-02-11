Kenya: Matiang'i Roots for Social Justice, Devolution and Shared Prosperity As He Opens Jubilee Offices in Nakuru

Nakuru — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, who has declared interest in vying for the presidency under the Jubilee Party, on Tuesday intensified the party's grassroots reorganisation efforts by presiding over the opening of two new Jubilee offices in Nakuru County.

The move is seen as part of his broader strategy to consolidate support at the grassroots as he positions himself for the 2027 presidential race.

Speaking during the launch, Matiang'i said the establishment of the offices marked another step in strengthening party structures and reconnecting with citizens at the local level.

"Today marks another step in strengthening our party structures and grounding Jubilee firmly among the people," he said. "We are organising, listening to the people, and working together to fix our country."

He framed his political message around social justice, devolution and shared prosperity, arguing that Kenya's next phase of leadership must prioritise equitable growth and inclusive development.

Matiang'i was joined by Jubilee Co-Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni, Secretary-General Moitalel Ole Kenta, Executive Director Dann Mwangi, Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama and other party leaders, who reaffirmed Jubilee's commitment to rebuilding its grassroots machinery.

The leaders described Jubilee as a people-centred movement focused on strengthening local structures, enhancing civic participation and restoring confidence in political leadership.

Kioni underscored the importance of unity and structured engagement with supporters, while Ole Kenta reiterated the party's commitment to protecting and strengthening devolution as a vehicle for shared prosperity.

Nakuru County, considered a key political battleground, has increasingly become central to Jubilee's renewed mobilisation strategy. The launch of the offices signals the party's intent to reassert its presence in the region as national political alignments continue to evolve.

Matiang'i said Jubilee would continue holding consultative forums across the country to listen to wananchi and shape policies rooted in grassroots realities.

"We will continue listening, organising and working with Kenyans to fix our country," he said.