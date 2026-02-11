Kenya: Gachagua Says United Opposition to Name 2027 Presidential Candidate By March/April, Criticizes Ruto Administration

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the united opposition will unveil a single presidential candidate to face President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election by March or April next year, arguing there is no need to rush the coalition-building process.

Speaking during a press briefing , Gachagua said opposition leaders were committed to presenting one candidate and asked Kenyans to be patient as consultations continue. He drew parallels with the 2002 elections, noting that the opposition flagbearer was named barely two months to the polls, insisting that early declaration does not necessarily translate into electoral victory.

"There is no hurry. Coalition building is delicate. Anything from March or April next year is good enough," Gachagua said.

At the same time, Gachagua launched a scathing attack on President Ruto's administration, accusing it of presiding over failed and stalled development projects, particularly in northern Kenya.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He cited what he described as a long list of unfulfilled promises in counties such as Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Mandera and Garissa, ranging from water, electricity and road projects to health and irrigation infrastructure.

He termed several flagship initiatives white elephants, singling out multi-billion shilling water, road and power projects that, according to him, remain incomplete years after their launch. Gachagua accused the President of repeatedly making promises during tours of the region without delivering, and challenged him to explain the delays to residents.

"The people of northern Kenya are hungry, they have no water, no medicine, and their animals are dying. It is immoral to keep lying to them and then return to dance and campaign," he said.

The former deputy president also blamed regional leaders for perpetuating marginalisation through corruption and lack of accountability, arguing that billions of shillings disbursed since devolution began in 2013 have little to show on the ground. He called for a special audit of funds allocated to northern Kenya counties, vowing that an opposition government would hold those responsible to account.

On electoral matters, Gachagua welcomed changes at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), including the removal of its chief executive officer, but demanded a transparent recruitment process and the termination of what he termed illegal technology contracts. He said the opposition would continue to push for reforms to guarantee credible elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gachagua further accused State House of being turned into a campaign and corruption centre, alleging widespread bribery of politicians and institutions. He said the opposition was preparing to remove President Ruto from office in 2027 on an anti-corruption and accountability platform.

He also came out strongly in defence of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning leaders allied to President Ruto against attacking or intimidating him. Gachagua said Kenyatta, as a retired head of state, deserved respect and the freedom to engage in national affairs without threats to his retirement benefits.

Gachagua maintained that the opposition enjoyed popular support across regions, including Mount Kenya and northern Kenya, and expressed confidence that a united front would make President Ruto a one-term president.