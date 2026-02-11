Kenya: Cabinet Sanctions Payroll Reforms Amid Cybersecurity Failures and Unauthorized Payments

10 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Cabinet has approved comprehensive payroll reforms to tackle long-standing integrity issues in public service payrolls and ensure statutory deductions are uniformly applied at source.

The reforms follow a special audit of the 2024-2025 financial year, which revealed serious governance, integrity, and cybersecurity failures within the Government Human Resource Information System-Kenya (HRIS-K).

The audit exposed widespread payroll anomalies, including mismanagement of identity records, tax compliance issues, and irregular bank accounts.

Of grave concern, 720 system editors altered over 4.7 million payroll records without audit trails, including instances of staff editing their own records.

The audit also flagged financial irregularities, unauthorized payments, excessive salary arrears, weak disaster-recovery measures, and expired ICT licenses, all posing risks to public funds.

In response, the Cabinet approved a reform roadmap that includes mandatory security certification by 11 March 2026, forensic analytics to guide legal and disciplinary actions, a governance reset of HRIS-K, and full integration of a statutory deductions platform to enhance transparency and accountability across government payrolls.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.