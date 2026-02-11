Mozambique: European Countries Donate 93 Tons of Goods for Flood Relief

Maputo — Four European Union (EU) countries on Monday handed over 93 tonnes of various goods in emergency assistance to the victims of the devastating floods that have hit parts of southern and central Mozambique.

The countries in question are Belgium, France, Portugal, and Sweden. Since the start of the rainy season, the EU has already granted 270 million meticais (4.2 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) in humanitarian funding, with a greater focus on post-flood support.

The assistance includes essential goods such as tents, blankets, hygiene products, medical supplies, food, and other urgent items to ensure minimum survival conditions for those who were directly affected by the floods.

According to Antonino Maggiore, the European Union Ambassador to Mozambique, speaking to reporters during the aid delivery ceremony, the support includes not only material goods but also specialized technical assistance for crisis management.

"The assistance includes necessary materials for hygiene, health, food, and everything else considered essential, as well as specialists for crisis management. Clearly, the first phase is the emergency response, but we already have to think about reconstruction, and contacts are already underway', he said.

Sweden has provided tents and blankets sufficient to support approximately 1,400 people. Belgium provided 10 tonnes of goods, France contributed approximately 10 tonnes of emergency supplies, and Portugal sent 21 tonnes of humanitarian goods.

For her part turn, Maria Manso, the Mozambican Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, said that the authorities are working in order to observe the affected areas in order to assess the progressive return of households to their areas of origin.

"The response phase is also followed by the reconstruction phase. We are seeing a scenario where some families are already returning to their areas of origin. However, the government is getting ready to face the next phase', she said.

Regarding the passage of the moderate tropical storm Gezani which is expected to hit the southern provinces of Gaza and Inhambane, and the central province of Sofala in the coming days, Manso said that "a complex phase is approaching and we are mobilizing to support the work that will be carried out in this reconstruction phase. These resources will serve to alleviate the suffering of the affected population.'

According to the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Risk Management Institute (INGD), 23 people are known to have died as result of floods and 724,000, corresponding to 170,000 households, have been affected.

In terms of housing, the INGD counted a cumulative total of 181,600 flooded homes, of which 12,200 were damaged and 5,600 were totally destroyed. Regarding education, in the last three months, 578 schools, 1,600 classrooms, 13,600 teachers, and just over 322,000 students were affected.