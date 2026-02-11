Kenya/Tanzania: Rising Starlets Upbeat in Tanzania Ahead of Tough U20 World Cup Qualifier Return Leg

10 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jacqueline Kitamba

Nairobi — The national women's Under-20 football team, Rising Starlets, have their work cut out when they tackle hosts Tanzania at their Azam Complex Stadium backyard in Dar es Salaam in the return leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Saturday.

Rising Starlets heads into the match holding a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg played in Nairobi and will be looking to finish the job away from home.

Head coach Jackline Juma expressed confidence in her squad, noting that the team understands the task ahead and is determined to protect their lead while remaining aggressive in attack.

"We have something to protect. We will correct the mistakes from the first leg, and of course going forward we have to protect our 1-0 goal. If we get a chance, we will take it because away goals count a lot, but we thank God we have something to protect," she said.

The aggregate winner of the clash will progress to the fourth and final round, where they will either face Cameroon or Botswana in May.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.