Kenya/Tanzania: Rising Starlets Upbeat in Tanzania Ahead of Tough U20 World Cup Qualifier Return Leg

Nairobi — The national women's Under-20 football team, Rising Starlets, have their work cut out when they tackle hosts Tanzania at their Azam Complex Stadium backyard in Dar es Salaam in the return leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Saturday.

Rising Starlets heads into the match holding a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg played in Nairobi and will be looking to finish the job away from home.

Head coach Jackline Juma expressed confidence in her squad, noting that the team understands the task ahead and is determined to protect their lead while remaining aggressive in attack.

"We have something to protect. We will correct the mistakes from the first leg, and of course going forward we have to protect our 1-0 goal. If we get a chance, we will take it because away goals count a lot, but we thank God we have something to protect," she said.

The aggregate winner of the clash will progress to the fourth and final round, where they will either face Cameroon or Botswana in May.