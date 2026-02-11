Kenya Forest Service Denies Sex-for-Firewood Claims in Mt Elgon Forest

10 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has dismissed allegations that forest rangers in Mt Elgon Forest issue firewood in exchange for sex, saying no such cases have been reported or documented by authorities in Bungoma County.

In a statement responding to an article published by Citizen Digital, KFS said it had not received any complaints or reports implicating its officers in sexual exploitation or gender-based violence within the Mt Elgon forest ecosystem.

The Service said neither its internal monitoring mechanisms nor reports to the National Police Service had revealed evidence to support the claims.

"Routine supervision, patrols and administrative checks conducted in forest stations within the Mt Elgon forest ecosystem have not revealed any evidence to support claims of sexual exploitation or any form of gender-based offences by forest rangers," KFS said.

The agency raised concerns about the general nature of the allegations, noting that the claims did not specify locations, forest stations, dates of occurrence, or the identities of the alleged perpetrators.

KFS said the report only made reference to Chepkurkur Primary School and incidents linked to the outlawed Sabaot Land Defence Force (SLDF) that operated in the region in the mid-2000s.

KFS clarified that Chepkurkur Primary School is located approximately 12 kilometres from the forest boundary, making it unlikely that primary school pupils would walk such a distance to collect firewood from the gazetted forest.

It added that investigations into high rates of early pregnancies in schools in the area, conducted by government agencies in 2023 and 2024, did not link the cases to firewood collection in forests.

On the activities of the SLDF between 2006 and 2008, KFS acknowledged that the period was marked by lawlessness, with the illegal gang controlling large parts of the forest in areas such as Cheptais, Kaberwa and Kaboywa.

However, the Service said that while the group has been accused of numerous atrocities, including gender-based violence, there is no record implicating forest officers in those crimes.

The Service further stated that all forest officers, including rangers, are regularly trained and briefed on professionalism, ethical conduct and strict adherence to the law. It added that KFS officers have also undergone training on the Human Rights-Based Approach in the management of forest resources.

KFS reiterated that it does not condone any form of gender-based violence and said any reported case would be thoroughly investigated, with legal action taken against those found culpable.

"Anyone with information or who has been a victim is encouraged to report the matter to the nearest police station," the statement said, adding that the Service is ready to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies in investigating any allegations.

KFS said it remains committed to safeguarding the rights of forest-adjacent communities and protecting the integrity of the Service.

The expose featured claims from local leaders in Bungoma, women from forest-adjacent communities and survivors of gender-based violence, who alleged that some KFS officers preyed on vulnerable women living around the Mt Elgon Forest.

It argued that fear of reprisals, social and cultural pressures, and deepening poverty have discouraged victims from speaking out, allowing the alleged abuse to continue as affected women prioritise survival over accountability.

