Rwanda: First Epilepsy Surgery Commendable but Not Enough

11 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
At the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), doctors performed Rwanda's first-ever epilepsy surgery, an intervention that does more than treat seizures. It is a life-saving intervention for drug-resistant epilepsy patients, increasing their quality of life, independence, and hope to families who have lived for years under the shadow of uncertainty.

For 15 years, Alvera Mukarugwiza watched her sister lose consciousness without warning. Like many families, they searched everywhere for answers; medical, spiritual, cultural, because epilepsy in Rwanda, as in many societies, is still wrapped in fear, stigma, and misunderstanding. Her sister becoming the first patient to undergo epilepsy surgery is not just a medical milestone; it is a powerful statement that Rwanda is capable of confronting complex neurological conditions with science, skill, and compassion.

Epilepsy affects thousands of Rwandans, yet many patients remain untreated or poorly managed due to limited access to specialized care. Medication works for many, but for some patients, surgery is the only effective option. Until now, that option required travel abroad, something only a few could afford. CHUK's successful surgery proves that such life-saving treatment can be delivered at home, by Rwandan doctors, for Rwandan patients.

But one surgery is not enough. If this breakthrough is to mean more than a headline, it must be followed by deliberate investment. Rwanda needs sustained funding for neurology and neurosurgery training, modern diagnostic equipment, and referral systems that allow patients from rural districts to access specialized care early.

This moment calls for action from policymakers, health institutions, and development partners. Investing in advanced healthcare is not a luxury; it is a commitment to equity and human dignity. Rwanda has shown what is possible. Now, it must ensure that this groundbreaking treatment becomes accessible to many, not just the fortunate first.

