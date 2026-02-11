Africa: Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Named Envoy for Africa's Maternal, Child Health Services

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan, has been officially appointed as the Ambassador for Maternal and Child Health Services in Africa, a designation made by the Africa CDC Executive Committee during the fifth session of the Africa CDC Executive Committee via videoconference.

At the session, Dr Samia was represented by the Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, who participated in the discussion on behalf of Tanzania, joined by experts from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, at the Ministry's offices in Dar es Salaam.

The main agenda of the session, which had seven agendas, was to receive and approve the report of the Executive Committee as well as the Africa CDC work plan for the year 2026

The appointment is a great honour for Tanzania and is a sign of recognition of Dr's contribution and leadership. Samia Suluhu Hassan in strengthening the health sector, especially in improving maternal and child health services, both locally and internationally

President Samia's appointment as Ambassador for Maternal and Child Health continues to position Tanzania in a unique position of leadership in health issues in Africa, while demonstrating Africa's confidence in its vision and efforts to protect maternal and child lives.