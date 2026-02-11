Tanzania, Cuba Explore Means to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic cooperation.

The two countries made the re-affirmation following talks between the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Ngwaru J. Maghembe, and Cuba's Ambassador to Tanzania, Yordenis Despaigne Vera, held in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral and international cooperation for mutual benefit, building on the longstanding ties between Tanzania and Cuba that date back more than six decades.

The relationship traces its roots to the independence era, when Tanzania's founding leader Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Cuba's Fidel Castro laid a foundation of solidarity, equality and shared development.

Tanzania and Cuba formally established diplomatic relations in 1962 and have maintained close, brotherly ties ever since.