Tanzania, Cuba Explore Means to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

10 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic cooperation.

The two countries made the re-affirmation following talks between the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Ngwaru J. Maghembe, and Cuba's Ambassador to Tanzania, Yordenis Despaigne Vera, held in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral and international cooperation for mutual benefit, building on the longstanding ties between Tanzania and Cuba that date back more than six decades.

ALSO READ: Ambassador Kaganda urges Tanzanians in Zimbabwe to enlist in Diaspora Hub

The relationship traces its roots to the independence era, when Tanzania's founding leader Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Cuba's Fidel Castro laid a foundation of solidarity, equality and shared development.

Tanzania and Cuba formally established diplomatic relations in 1962 and have maintained close, brotherly ties ever since.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.