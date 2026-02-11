Zimbabwe Shows True Friendship, Donates 370 Tonnes of Maize to Malawi

Zimbabwe has demonstrated what officials have described as true regional solidarity after donating 370 metric tonnes of maize to Malawi to help ease the country's worsening food crisis.

Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Dr Justin Adack Saidi, praised the Government of Zimbabwe for the timely assistance, saying the gesture reflects deep friendship and shared responsibility between the two nations.

Dr Saidi was speaking at the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) headquarters in Lilongwe during the official handover ceremony of the second consignment of maize.

He expressed profound appreciation to Zimbabwean President, Comrade Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, for responding to Malawi's call for help at a critical moment.

"When we convened at Capital Hill on January 27, 2026 to receive the first batch of relief items, it gave us great relief because it signalled that our neighbours, regional partners and the international community had heard our call," said Dr Saidi.

He said the Malawian government was encouraged to receive a second consignment of 370 metric tonnes of maize, which will go towards assisting communities affected by climate change-induced food shortages.

"A lot of lives are at stake, but we are pleased that, consistent with the commitment of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, to ensure that no life is lost due to food shortages, his brother, His Excellency Comrade Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the people of Zimbabwe have generously responded," he said.

Dr Saidi described the donation as a powerful symbol of solidarity, brotherhood and shared history between Malawi and Zimbabwe.

"On behalf of His Excellency the President, the Government and the people of Malawi, I express our heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of Zimbabwe for standing with us during this difficult period. Your support speaks volumes about the strong bonds that unite our two sister nations," he said.

Speaking at the same event, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Malawi, Her Excellency Nancy Saungwene, said Zimbabwe remains a committed and reliable partner to Malawi in times of need.

She commended President Mnangagwa for honouring his pledge and authorising the second consignment of humanitarian aid.

"It is with a deep sense of solidarity that I stand before you once again to officiate the handover of the second consignment of humanitarian assistance from the Republic of Zimbabwe to our brothers and sisters in Malawi," said Saungwene.

The Ambassador said Zimbabwe's foreign policy is rooted in the principle of Ubuntu, which recognises that prosperity and suffering are shared.

"Our relief assistance today reflects our belief that we are responsible for one another. What affects Malawi also affects Zimbabwe," she said.

She confirmed that the consignment consists of 370 tonnes of maize and announced that a third and final consignment will be delivered on a date to be communicated.

Malawi is currently facing widespread food shortages after prolonged dry spells devastated crop production. President Arthur Peter Mutharika has declared a State of Disaster in 28 districts, affecting millions of people across the country.