Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Zambian Counterpart

9 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, this afternoon, held bilateral talks with his Zambian counterpart, Mulambo Haimbe, who is in Addis Ababa to attend the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union and the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

During the meeting, Minister Gedion described the relationship between Ethiopia and Zambia as historic and robust, underscoring the need to translate the longstanding political ties into stronger economic cooperation.

He highlighted opportunities for expanding trade relations, noting in particular the potential for Ethiopian textile and apparel products to access the Zambian market.

For his part, Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations, stressing the mutual benefits of enhanced commercial engagement between the two countries.

The two ministers agreed to convene a joint political consultation mechanism aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration within continental and multilateral frameworks.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.