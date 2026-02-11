Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Zambian Counterpart

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, this afternoon, held bilateral talks with his Zambian counterpart, Mulambo Haimbe, who is in Addis Ababa to attend the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union and the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

During the meeting, Minister Gedion described the relationship between Ethiopia and Zambia as historic and robust, underscoring the need to translate the longstanding political ties into stronger economic cooperation.

He highlighted opportunities for expanding trade relations, noting in particular the potential for Ethiopian textile and apparel products to access the Zambian market.

For his part, Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations, stressing the mutual benefits of enhanced commercial engagement between the two countries.

The two ministers agreed to convene a joint political consultation mechanism aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration within continental and multilateral frameworks.