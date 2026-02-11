Ethiopia Positioning Itself As Reliable Partner for European Companies - Amb. From-Emmesberger

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is positioning itself as a reliable partner for European companies by creating favorable investment opportunities, European Union Ambassador Sofie From-Emmesberger told the Ethiopian News Agency.

In an exclusive interview with (ENA, the Ambassador said the Ethiopian Investment Commission has been working closely with the European Chamber of Commerce that serves as a key umbrella organization for nearly 180 European companies operating in Ethiopia.

Discussions have been held between the Ethiopian Investment Commission and European companies to strengthen their investment cooperation, she added.

"We, together with my team, are working closely with the European Chamber of Commerce across different sectors, providing a framework for the European companies operating in Ethiopia," Ambassador From-Emmesberger said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to her, EU-Ethiopia Business Forum will be held at the end of April 2026. The three-day forum, which is expected to attract a large number of European companies, will be highly beneficial in showcasing the opportunities available in Ethiopia.

Acknowledging that notable improvements have been made in the business environment, the Ambassador added that further work remains.

She also highlighted that Ethiopia's comprehensive macroeconomic reform is yielding tangible results across various economic sectors.

The reform has addressed foreign exchange-related challenges, enabling many European companies to enter the Ethiopian market.

Ambassador From-Emmesberger added that interest from European investors continues to grow, and reaffirmed the EU's commitment to working collaboratively to ensure the success of the reform.

"This is an ambitious and transformative reform. While significant progress has been achieved, it still requires continued strengthening," she said, noting that the major reform measures were introduced about a year and a half ago.

"Companies are now able to repatriate their gains, and access to funding has improved ... Many good things are ongoing." Notable improvements in foreign exchange regulations, including enhanced profit repatriation, and access to financial support were introduced.

As a result, "many positive developments are taking place. Numerous companies are recognizing the vast potential of the Ethiopian market, and their interest continues to grow."

The increasing number of European business delegations visiting Ethiopia demonstrates growing confidence in the country's market potential, she noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Stock Markets Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ambassador reiterated that the upcoming business forum in April will serve as an important platform in this regard.

The European Union is working with Ethiopia in areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, health, and other sectors, it was learned.

According to Ambassador From-Emmesberger, the EU will continue to be a reliable partner in sectors including the circular economy, urban development, and other trade and investment areas.

The circular economy plays a crucial role in the sustainable use of minerals and other natural resources, she emphasized.

The Ambassador finally noted that the EU will continue to serve as a trusted and reliable partner for Ethiopia. "With our strong partnership, we will keep strengthening new areas of cooperation. Many encouraging initiatives are already underway."