Uganda: MPs, Social Protection Advocates Push for Shs18bn to Fund Child Disability Program

Members of Parliament, disability advocates, and UNICEF have urged Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to include Shs18 billion in the 2026/27 national budget to implement the National Child Disability Assistance Programme, which targets 37,634 children with disabilities across Uganda.

The funds are earmarked to finance the National Child Disability Assistance Programme (NCDAP), which aims to support 37,634 children.

Uganda has made strong constitutional, legal, and policy commitments to protect the rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities, including children.

However, children with disabilities remain among the most excluded and least supported population groups, with an estimated 1.7 million children aged 2-17 years experiencing functional difficulties.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Laura Kanushu and Alex Ndeezi, representatives of persons with disabilities, highlighted the financial challenges facing households caring for children with disabilities.

They noted that such households face about 39% higher costs of living, particularly in health, transport, nutrition, and rehabilitation, due in part to government neglect.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa emphasized the importance of sustained financing to support children with disabilities and their families.

"We reflect on the daily challenges parents and caregivers face in providing care, treatment, and protection for children with disabilities, often under difficult economic conditions," he said.

Statistics from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees indicate that over 93% of children with disabilities in Uganda receive no form of social protection support.

Currently, the country lacks a regular and predictable income support programme specifically targeting this vulnerable group.

The NCDAP aims to improve the wellbeing and participation of children with disabilities by establishing a national framework for early identification and screening, providing robust social care services, and boosting income security for affected families.