Africa Must Drive Its Own Dev't Agenda, Says PM Nsengiyumva

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has said African countries must take the lead in driving the continent's development, stressing the need for self-reliance and homegrown solutions amid growing global uncertainties.

Nsengiyumva said this on Tuesday, February 20, as he participated virtually in the 43rd session of the Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee of the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD).

"We meet at a time of increasing global uncertainty, marked by shifting geopolitical dynamics, constrained resources, and growing pressure on multilateral systems," said Nsengiyumva, who represented President Paul Kagame.

"In such moments, one truth becomes clear: the most sustainable and transformative solutions must come from within our continent."

He said partnerships matter, but African countries should contribute more themselves.

"Africa must therefore remain steadfast in driving its own development agenda. While partnerships remain important and welcome, external contributions should not outpace those of Member States by wide margins.

"This is central to the AU Reform agenda and to our shared commitment to ownership and self-reliance."

The meeting chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the outgoing Chairperson of the Orientation Committee, was also attended by Angolan President João Lourenço, the Chairperson of AU, and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Chairperson of AU Commission, among other leaders.

Nsengiyumva commended efforts by the AU development agency to strengthen Africa's financial independence, citing initiatives such as the Alliance of African Multilateral Financing Institutions, the proposed African Development Fund, the 5 per cent Pension Fund Agenda, as well as stronger engagement with the private sector.

He said the measures are key to building a resilient and autonomous financial architecture for the continent.

Rwanda, as the African Union Champion for Domestic Health Financing, has welcomed continued progress in regional health initiatives, the Prime Minister said.

He noted that Regional Health Financing Hubs are operational across the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), SADC, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

"These hubs support Member States through technical assistance and national dialogues that strengthen domestic resource mobilisation and accountability," he said, urging the AU and regional economic communities to institutionalise these hubs with dedicated staffing and sustainable budgets.

The Prime Minister further welcomed innovations in healthcare, including the Collaborating Centre for Health Market Development under the PIFAH initiative and the Horizon 1000 initiative supported by the Gates Foundation and OpenAI.

"If effectively implemented, such innovations can improve efficiency, address workforce shortages, and expand access to healthcare across the continent," he noted.

Nsengiyumva also acknowledged the ongoing operationalisation of the Kigali-based African Medicines Agency, saying it "marks a significant milestone in strengthening continental coordination in medicines regulation and safety, advancing our collective efforts to combat substandard pharmaceuticals."

"As we build on this progress, let us seize this moment with a firm commitment to self-reliance, innovation, and collective responsibility. This is the surest path toward realising the Africa we want," Nsengiyumva said.

Established in 2018, AUDA-NEPAD coordinates and implements priority continental and regional projects, strengthens Member States' capacity, mobilises resources, and provides technical advisory support in advancing Agenda 2063.

The Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee is the highest governance structure of AUDA-NEPAD, providing political leadership and strategic guidance. It is composed of 33 Member States.

Angola's Lourenço was elected as the incoming Chairperson of the Orientation Committee.