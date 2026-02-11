Rwanda: Tributes Pour in for Retiring Basketball Legend Aristide Mugabe

The retirement of veteran point guard Aristide Mugabe has prompted an outpouring of tributes from basketball fans, former teammates, sports officials, and public figures, all celebrating an illustrious 18-year career.

Mugabe, 37, announced his retirement on Tuesday, February 10, while serving as a player-coach at top-flight side Kepler Basketball Club. He will now transition into a full-time coaching role as he continues his contribution to the game.

Sports State Minister Rwego Ngarambe led the tributes, thanking the former national team captain for his dedication during the 11 years he represented Rwanda on the international stage before stepping away from national duty in 2022.

"Much respect, Captain! Thank you for representing with honour and dignity. Wishing you continued success in your next chapter, especially in basketball off the court," Ngarambe wrote on X.

Rwanda's Ambassador to Poland, Anastase Shyaka, echoed the praise, posting, "Retired, but not tired. Keep growing and inspiring many, Captain."

Former Sports Minister Richard Nyirishema, who was in office when Mugabe retired from the national team, hailed his enduring legacy.

"Incredible career as a player and captain, for the league and the national team -- legacy secured. You still have a lot to give to the game," Nyirishema said.

NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi was another sports executive to join the chorus of appreciation, noting Mugabe's long-term influence on the sport.

"Congratulations, Mugabe, on an amazing career. Your impact on Rwandan basketball will be felt for years to come through the next generation of players," Akamanzi said.

Mugabe played for Patriots from 2015 where he spent eight seasons before joining Kepler in 2024.

Kepler Basketball Club president Nathalie Munyampenda also wished the veteran basketball player well as he embarks on the next phase of his career.

"Happy retirement, Captain, and congratulations on 18 incredible years. The journey continues, and our players will continue to benefit from your experience," she said.

United Generation Basketball (UGB) also joined the tributes.

"All of us at UGB wish you all the best on your new journey, legend," the club posted on its social media.

Teammates and athletes react

Tributes also flowed in from Mugabe's fellow athletes across different sports. Football legend Jimmy Mulisa wrote, "Happy retirement, brother! Wishing you all the best in your new chapter."

For Bruno Nyamasa, who played with Mugabe at Patriots, the player inspired a lot of many athletes especially younger basketball players.

"I appreciate you for the mentorship on and off the court. Growing around you was a real blessing in my career," Nyamasa said.

Tigers new signing Steven Hagumintwari also played with Mugabe at Patriots and the national team.

For him, Mugabe's "legendary career speaks for itself."

APR Volleyball Club captain Valentine Munezero also paid tribute to the star athlete, praising his leadership as an inspiration to younger athletes.

"Much respect, captain. Your journey, leadership, and love for the game have inspired many of us. Enjoy your retirement, and may the next chapter be even greater."

Celebrities join the celebration

Long-serving radio presenter Austin Luwano applauded Mugabe's service to the nation.

"Thank you for sharing your talent and serving your country. The joy after wins and the agony after losses were all shared. We appreciate it," he said.

Veteran sports journalist David Bayingana highlighted Mugabe's professionalism and lasting influence to the basketball in Rwanda.

"As fans, we cheered for your passion and resilience. As journalists, we respected your professionalism, consistency, and the standard you set for those who came after you. You carried the flag with dignity and inspired a generation to dream bigger about Rwandan basketball," Bayingana said.

Profile

Name: Arstide Mugabe

Age: 37

Clubs played for: Rusizi BBC, Espoir BBC, Patriots, Kepler

Achievements: 5 league championships and BAL semifinal with Patriots