Kenya: HAVI Accuses LSK Presidential Candidate of Failing to Act On Sexual Harassment

Nairobi — Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has criticised the Society's Vice Chair over alleged inaction in a sexual harassment case that has sparked fresh outrage within the legal fraternity.

Havi accused LSK Vice President and presidential candidate Mwaura Kabata of being aware of complaints against lawyer Patrick Wandare for nearly a year without taking decisive action.

"There is a problem when leaders feign helplessness just like the people they lead," Havi said in a comment on Wednesday.

"The case of Patrick Wandare soliciting sex on the false pretence of offering employment to vulnerable female advocates is a matter that [was] reported to the LSK Council, not once, but time without number."

Havi questioned how young advocates could rally behind a candidate he claims failed to protect their interests in his current leadership role.

"LSK Vice President, Mwaura Kabata has been aware of the complaints for one year but incorporated PLO as his mouthpiece. Intriguingly, it is these same vulnerable youthful female advocates who [are being] beguiled to vote for him. Let us stop being stupid as youthful advocates," he stated.

His remarks came a day after Kabata announced the immediate termination of any association between his presidential campaign and Wandare, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Kabata said Wandare would no longer participate in any campaign-related activities, clarifying that the lawyer's prior support, expressed in January 2026, was voluntary and that he had never been formally retained as a representative or agent.

"The grave allegations against Mr. Wandare are shocking, and such conduct is inconsistent with my personal values and the principles of my candidacy. I have zero tolerance for all perpetrators and enablers of sexual harassment," Kabata said.

LSK response

The controversy unfolds amid growing scrutiny of sexual harassment within the legal profession, particularly involving interns, pupils and young advocates.

On Monday, the LSK Council stated that it cannot directly intervene in sexual harassment complaints, citing the statutory independence of the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal (DT), which is mandated to investigate and determine such matters.

The Council urged victims to formally lodge complaints with both the Tribunal and law enforcement agencies to ensure accountability.

Critics, however, argue that the Society's leadership bears a moral and institutional responsibility to establish safer reporting mechanisms and to demonstrate proactive protection of vulnerable members of the Bar.

A section of young lawyers accused the LSK of failing to adequately protect interns, pupils and early-career advocates from exploitation and harassment.

They contend that repeated complaints have not resulted in visible disciplinary action, eroding confidence in the profession's self-regulation framework.

Havi's remarks come amid heightened political undertones in the LSK presidential contest. On January 30, he publicly declared support for Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama's bid for the Society's top seat.

"I joined Charles Kanjama, SC for launch of his manifesto as he seeks to serve as the 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya," Havi posted at the time.

Kabata, Kanjama and Peter Wanyama are among the candidates seeking to lead the Society, with the race increasingly shaped by how each camp responds to allegations of misconduct within the profession.

As pressure mounts, the Society faces renewed scrutiny over whether its oversight structures are sufficiently responsive -- and whether those seeking leadership can convincingly demonstrate zero tolerance beyond campaign statements.