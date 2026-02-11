Malawi: Chitipa District Hospital Opens Paying Wing to Boost Services and Ease Pressure

Chitipa District Hospital has opened a new paying section in a bold move aimed at strengthening service delivery and improving the hospital's financial sustainability amid persistent funding constraints.

The facility, located near Chitipa Stadium, is part of wider health sector reforms being implemented by the Chitipa District Council.

Speaking to Nyasatimes, Director of Health Services for Chitipa District, Jorlings Kasondo, said the initiative is designed to help the hospital generate its own resources, as current funding is insufficient to meet growing demand.

"Our hospital depends on very limited funding. The paying section will help us raise revenue that can be reinvested into improving services for everyone," Kasondo said.

He added that the new wing will also help decongest the free section, which is often overwhelmed by high patient numbers, leading to long waiting times and strained resources.

Kasondo explained that funds raised from the paying section will be channelled back into critical hospital needs, including the procurement of essential medicines and medical supplies, provision of food for patients and staff, purchase of fuel for daily operations, and covering costs of referrals to other health facilities.

"This is about sustainability. The more we are able to support ourselves, the better services we can provide to the people of Chitipa," he said.

He also assured the public that the paying section will offer high-quality and professional care, stressing that strict measures have been put in place to ensure that health workers maintain the same standards in both the paying and free sections.

"There will be no compromise on professionalism. Whether a patient is in the free or paying section, they will be treated with dignity and respect," Kasondo said.

The paying section will offer a broad range of services, including medical consultations, obstetrics and gynaecology, inpatient and outpatient care, pharmacy services, eye clinic services, and X-ray facilities, among others.

Health authorities say the new wing marks an important step towards a more resilient and efficient health system in Chitipa, where limited resources have long affected the quality and reach of medical services.