Malawi: Chitipa District Hospital Opens Paying Wing to Boost Services and Ease Pressure

10 February 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Chitipa District Hospital has opened a new paying section in a bold move aimed at strengthening service delivery and improving the hospital's financial sustainability amid persistent funding constraints.

The facility, located near Chitipa Stadium, is part of wider health sector reforms being implemented by the Chitipa District Council.

Speaking to Nyasatimes, Director of Health Services for Chitipa District, Jorlings Kasondo, said the initiative is designed to help the hospital generate its own resources, as current funding is insufficient to meet growing demand.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Our hospital depends on very limited funding. The paying section will help us raise revenue that can be reinvested into improving services for everyone," Kasondo said.

He added that the new wing will also help decongest the free section, which is often overwhelmed by high patient numbers, leading to long waiting times and strained resources.

Kasondo explained that funds raised from the paying section will be channelled back into critical hospital needs, including the procurement of essential medicines and medical supplies, provision of food for patients and staff, purchase of fuel for daily operations, and covering costs of referrals to other health facilities.

"This is about sustainability. The more we are able to support ourselves, the better services we can provide to the people of Chitipa," he said.

He also assured the public that the paying section will offer high-quality and professional care, stressing that strict measures have been put in place to ensure that health workers maintain the same standards in both the paying and free sections.

"There will be no compromise on professionalism. Whether a patient is in the free or paying section, they will be treated with dignity and respect," Kasondo said.

The paying section will offer a broad range of services, including medical consultations, obstetrics and gynaecology, inpatient and outpatient care, pharmacy services, eye clinic services, and X-ray facilities, among others.

Health authorities say the new wing marks an important step towards a more resilient and efficient health system in Chitipa, where limited resources have long affected the quality and reach of medical services.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.