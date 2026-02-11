Malawi: Contractor On M1 Road Threatens to Suspend Works Over K2.4 Billion Arrears

A contractor working on the M1 Road rehabilitation project from Kasungu to Jenda has threatened to suspend all construction works starting this Friday due to unpaid arrears amounting to K2.4 billion.

The contractor, Mota Engil, says the outstanding amount--equivalent to about €1.2 million--has been overdue since October 2025, putting serious strain on operations and project timelines.

Speaking on the sidelines of an inspection tour by a Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) delegation, the project's consulting engineer, Pythias Mpofu, confirmed that government has been formally notified of the contractor's intention to halt works.

"The contractor has officially communicated their position to government. If the issue of outstanding payments is not resolved, they will be forced to stop machines and suspend all activities on site," said Mpofu.

He warned that continued delays in payments risk disrupting not only the current phase of construction but also increasing overall project costs due to demobilisation and remobilisation of equipment and personnel.

Reacting to the development, Roads Authority Senior Public Relations Officer, Alice Chinthochi, acknowledged the problem and said efforts are underway to resolve the matter.

"We are working closely with central government to ensure that all contractors are paid their dues. The issue has been escalated and we are hopeful that payments will be made soon," said Chinthochi.

Meanwhile, HRCC Chairperson, Robert Mkwezalamba, has called for the immediate release of the funds, warning that further delays will lead to unnecessary financial losses for the country.

"Suspending works will result in extra costs that were not planned for in the budget. Government must act swiftly to avoid wasting public resources and further delaying this critical road project," Mkwezalamba said.

The M1 Road is one of Malawi's most important transport corridors, linking the northern and central regions and supporting trade, tourism, and the movement of people and goods.

The situation mirrors problems on other sections of the same road. On Lot 1, stretching from the Kamuzu International Airport turn-off to Kasungu, contractor China Jiangxi has already suspended works due to similar payment arrears.

With two major contractors now affected, concerns are growing that delays on the M1 Road could significantly undermine national infrastructure development plans if the funding issues are not urgently resolved.