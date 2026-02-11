Kenya: 6 Workers Trapped in Collpased Building Near OTC Rescued

11 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that all the workers were pulled out alive after an intensive rescue mission led by the Nairobi City County Fire Brigade, the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC), the National Police Service and Red Cross emergency teams.

"Six workers who had been trapped in the collapsed building have been successfully rescued by the Nairobi City County Fire Brigade, National Disaster Operations Centre, NPS and Kenya Red Cross," the agency said in an update on Wednesday morning.

"All individuals have now been accounted for," it added.

The building collapse was first reported early morning near the busy OTC area along Kirinyaga Road, triggering response efforts from emergency services.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the collapse, but investigations are expected to begin once the site is secured.

It also remains unclear whether the structure was under construction or undergoing renovations at the time of the incident.

The OTC area, located in Nairobi's central business district, is typically congested with traders, matatus and pedestrians, raising fears of potential casualties when the collapse was first reported.

Emergency responders cordoned off the area to facilitate clearance and assess structural risks in adjacent buildings.

More updates are expected as officials provide further details on the condition of the rescued workers and the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

