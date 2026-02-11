Kenya, Italy Partner to Strengthen Public Service Leadership and Governance Reforms

Nairobi — Kenya and Italy have entered into a structured cooperation framework aimed at strengthening leadership development, governance reform programming, and institutional capacity building within their public services.

The partnership brings together the Italian National School of Administration and the Kenya School of Government in a strategic collaboration designed to enhance policy-oriented research and institutional performance.

The initiative seeks to build agile, professional, and future-ready public service systems capable of sustaining inclusive development outcomes in both countries.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the development while delivering a keynote address at the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy during the launch of a flagship capacity-building programme for senior public officials from Kenya, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Tunisia.

The engagement is being undertaken within the framework of Italy's Mattei Plan, an initiative aimed at repositioning Africa-Europe relations through structured partnerships, institutional strengthening, and sustainable human capital development.

Koskei outlined Kenya's ongoing public service reform agenda, emphasizing ethical leadership, integrity systems, professional standards, and institutional resilience as critical pillars of effective governance and citizen trust.

"Kenya is making deliberate investments to professionalize its public service and embed reforms within values-driven administrative cultures," he noted

The Public Service chief further underscored the strategic role of the Kenya School of Government and other public sector training institutions in mainstreaming these competencies across government.

The collaboration marks a significant step in deepening bilateral relations between Kenya and Italy, while reinforcing shared commitments to accountable governance and sustainable development.