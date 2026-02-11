Africa: No, Beetroot Juice Won't 'Kill Cancer Cells in 42 Days'

IN SHORT: Don't believe social media posts claiming that drinking beetroot juice can kill cancer cells within 42 days. Cancer is a serious medical condition that requires diagnosis and treatment by trained healthcare professionals, not home remedies or dietary drinks.

"ALERT! Beetroot juice kills cancer cells in 42 days," reads a post circulating on Facebook in South Africa and elsewhere.

The post is accompanied by an image of a glass of beetroot juice and a whole beetroot. Text overlaid on the image claims that "an oncologist announced that this drink kills cancer cells and helps treat gastritis, diabetes and liver diseases".

The same claim has appeared on other Facebook pages and health-related groups with large followings.

But this is just another version of a familiar false health claim. Similar posts promoting "natural cures" for cancer have circulated online for years and have repeatedly been debunked by Africa Check.

Cancer is a serious medical condition

Cancer refers to a group of diseases characterised by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. According to the World Health Organization, cancer has no single cause, and usually develops due to a combination of genetic factors and external influences such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, radiation exposure, infections and certain lifestyle factors. The most common cancers are breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, cervical and blood cancers such as leukaemia.

Cancer treatment depends on the type and stage of the disease and may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy or targeted therapies. These treatments are developed through extensive scientific research and are prescribed and monitored by qualified medical professionals, including oncologists.

Africa Check could not find any scientific evidence of a cancer treatment that guarantees the destruction of cancer cells within a fixed timeframe, such as 42 days.

No home remedy can cure or treat cancer

Africa Check has debunked numerous claims falsely suggesting that foods, juices or herbal drinks can cure or treat cancer. Some laboratory studies have found that certain compounds in beetroot, such as antioxidants and betalains, may slow the growth of cancer cells in test tubes or in animals. But this does not mean they cure cancer in humans.

There is no scientific evidence that drinking beetroot juice can eliminate cancer cells, shrink tumours, prevent cancer from spreading, or replace medical treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy or surgery.

Cancer is a complex group of diseases that requires proper diagnosis, ongoing monitoring and evidence-based medical treatment prescribed by qualified healthcare professionals.

Posts claiming that certain foods or drinks can cure cancer are not only misleading but potentially harmful. Cancer can progress rapidly if not properly treated, and delaying or avoiding medical care can significantly reduce a patient's chances of survival.

Medical professionals warn that people should seek urgent medical advice if they experience symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, persistent pain, unusual lumps, prolonged fatigue, changes in bowel habits or abnormal bleeding.

Read our guide on how to spot false health claims and understand the tactics used to promote unproven remedies advertised as cures for various illnesses.