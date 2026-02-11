South Africa: Don't Trust Manipulated Image Showing Stooped South African Defence Minister Angie Motshekga Using Walking Sticks

11 February 2026
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Kirsten Cosser

Don't trust manipulated image showing stooped South African defence minister Angie Motshekga using walking sticks

An image circulating widely on South African social media in February 2026 appears to show the country's defence minister, Angie Motshekga, walking with the assistance of two walking sticks.

One post captioned the image: "That's why there is no Security in South Africa. What kind [of] minister of Defense is this one. An old granny."

"Indeed South Africa is a joke," another post read.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The image shows Motshekga flanked by uniformed officers. She appears to be hunched over, holding a walking stick in each hand, with her head bowed. The image appeared across various posts on Facebook and on X. (Note: See more examples of this image at the end of this report.)

But it's not authentic. Here's why.

'Pure sexism and misogyny' - defence department spokesperson

In a media statement on 9 February, the head of communications for the Department of Defence, Siphiwe Dlamini, responded that the posts, which "attempt to present the Minister as a very old woman incapable of walking without a walking stick", were "false, malicious, and intended to undermine the dignity of the office".

The statement went on to call the posts "pure sexism and misogyny", saying: "It is very easy to insult, denigrate and disrespect women, a factor that is fuelling [gender-based violence, whereas] men in the same age category are never ridiculed and despised."

The department emphasised that the minister was in good health and continued to fulfil her duties.

Original image online for months

As some social media users have pointed out, the image appears to be a manipulated version of a photo in which the minister is not hunched over and is walking without assistance.

A reverse image search showed that the original photo has been online since at least July 2025, when it was included in an article on Defence Web, a website that publishes reporting on security and defence.

There are also several signs within the viral image that it has been tampered with.

First, the minister appears to be holding a walking stick in each hand, which is unusual. But while using two walking sticks may be unconventional, this doesn't in itself mean the image is fake.

A clearer indication is that in the suspicious image, it looks as though a small square of the minister's jacket has been pasted over the background in error. One part of the walking stick in her right hand also appears to melt into the background, an indication of shoddy Photoshopping.

The 70-year-old Motshekga also appears in videos from late 2025 and early 2026, standing and walking without assistance. The viral image is not authentic.

Always verify images you see online, especially when they are sensational or provoke emotion. Read our guide to simple verification tools you can use straight from your web browser.

This manipulated image was also posted here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. X @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.