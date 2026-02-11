Africa: Foreign Ministers Continue to Arrive in Addis Ababa for 39th AU Summit

11 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Foreign ministers from across Africa continue to arrive in Addis Ababa ahead of the 39th African Union (AU) Summit, as preparations intensify for high-level discussions at the continental gathering.

Arriving this morning at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport were Foreign Minister Monday Semaya Kumba of South Sudan; Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of Ghana; Foreign Minister Barry Faure of Seychelles; Foreign Minister Cheikh Niang of Senegal; Foreign Minister Robert Dussey of Togo; Foreign Minister Sylvie Valerie Notefe Born Baipo-Temon of the Central African Republic; Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo of Tanzania; and Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia.

Also arriving was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Noella Nakwipone Ayeganagato.

The dignitaries are in Ethiopia's capital to participate in the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, which convenes today as part of the broader summit proceedings.

Upon arrival, the ministers were warmly received by Ethiopia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye.

The Executive Council session brings together foreign ministers of AU member states to deliberate on key policy matters and set the agenda for the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.