Africa: Foreign Ministers Continue to Arrive in Addis Ababa for 39th AU Summit

Addis Ababa — Foreign ministers from across Africa continue to arrive in Addis Ababa ahead of the 39th African Union (AU) Summit, as preparations intensify for high-level discussions at the continental gathering.

Arriving this morning at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport were Foreign Minister Monday Semaya Kumba of South Sudan; Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of Ghana; Foreign Minister Barry Faure of Seychelles; Foreign Minister Cheikh Niang of Senegal; Foreign Minister Robert Dussey of Togo; Foreign Minister Sylvie Valerie Notefe Born Baipo-Temon of the Central African Republic; Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo of Tanzania; and Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia.

Also arriving was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Noella Nakwipone Ayeganagato.

The dignitaries are in Ethiopia's capital to participate in the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, which convenes today as part of the broader summit proceedings.

Upon arrival, the ministers were warmly received by Ethiopia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye.

The Executive Council session brings together foreign ministers of AU member states to deliberate on key policy matters and set the agenda for the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.