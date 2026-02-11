Africa: Ethiopia Finalizes Preparations to Host 39th AU Summit, 2nd Italy-Africa Summit, PM Abiy Announces

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced that Ethiopia has finalized its preparations to host high-level delegations attending the 39th African Union (AU) Summit and the 2nd Italy-Africa Summit in Addis Ababa.

The Prime Minister stated that the country is fully prepared to welcome heads of state, government officials, and international partners for the two major diplomatic gatherings, which are expected to focus on continental cooperation, economic partnerships, and development priorities.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that Ethiopia has enhanced its infrastructure to ensure a successful and memorable event.

He highlighted the development of modern, world-class conference halls and state-of-the-art tourism facilities built to international standards.

According to the Prime Minister, these improvements are designed to provide delegates with a comfortable and efficient environment for high-level discussions, while also showcasing Ethiopia's capacity to host global events.

Beyond the official meetings, Prime Minister Abiy encouraged visiting delegations to explore Ethiopia's cultural heritage and tourism destinations.

He described the summits as an opportunity to witness what he called a "new era of African-led tourism development" and invited participants to extend their stay to fully experience the country's historical landmarks, natural attractions, and growing hospitality sector.

The dual summits are expected to reinforce Ethiopia's role as a diplomatic hub for Africa and strengthen ties between African nations and international partners.