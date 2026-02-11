Africa: AU Executive Council Convenes in Addis Ababa to Shape Continental Strategy for 2026

Addis Ababa — The 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) officially commenced today in Addis Ababa, bringing together Foreign Ministers from across the continent at a pivotal moment in the Union's annual decision-making calendar.

The high-level ministerial meeting serves as a preparatory platform for the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, scheduled to take place this weekend.

As one of the principal policy organs of the AU, the Executive Council plays a central role in shaping the strategic direction of the organization by coordinating and reviewing key policy areas of common interest to Member States.

Setting the Stage for the Assembly

In line with its mandate, the Council is tasked with harmonizing policy frameworks, reviewing reports from AU organs and specialized committees, and consolidating recommendations that will guide deliberations at the highest political level.

The outcomes of this session will directly inform the decisions and declarations to be adopted by Heads of State and Government.

By convening ahead of the Assembly, Foreign Ministers are working to ensure that continental priorities are aligned and that proposals presented to leaders reflect broad consensus among Member States.

The process underscores the AU's structured, multi-tiered governance system, where technical and ministerial consultations lay the groundwork for strategic resolutions aimed at advancing Africa's integration, development, peace, and stability agenda.

Strategic Priorities for 2026

At the heart of the discussions are institutional reforms, Africa's strategic positioning within the G20, and preparations for the 2026 AU Theme of the Year: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063."

The theme signals a strategic shift toward addressing water security and sanitation as foundational pillars for economic growth, public health, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience. Ministers are expected to outline actionable pathways to accelerate progress in these areas across Member States.

The Council is also refining Africa's unified voice on global economic governance, particularly with regard to meaningful participation in the G20. With Africa now formally represented, discussions are focused on ensuring that continental priorities are reflected in international financial architecture and global policy decisions.

Peace, Security, and Reparative Justice

Peace and security remain central to the Council's agenda. Ministers are reviewing reports under the AU's flagship "Silencing the Guns" initiative, with particular attention to ongoing conflicts in Sudan and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

In parallel, the session includes deliberations on a landmark report concerning reparations for Africans and people of African descent. The initiative, a cornerstone of the 2025 agenda, seeks to address historical injustices and colonial legacies through international legal and diplomatic mechanisms.

Toward the Summit

As Heads of State prepare to arrive in Addis Ababa for Sunday's summit, the Executive Council is finalizing draft decisions and policy recommendations for adoption by the Assembly. These deliberations are expected to provide the mandate and strategic direction for Africa's collective journey toward a more integrated, resilient, and prosperous 2026.

The session highlights the African Union's commitment to coordinated continental action and its determination to strengthen Africa's voice on both regional and global stages.