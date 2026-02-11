Uganda: Gen Sande Dies On His Way to Gen Takirwa Funeral

The Commander of the UPDF Armored Division in Masaka, Maj Gen Deus Sande, has died, the military have confirmed.

Col Chris Magezi, the acting UPDF spokesperson, said Gen Sande passed away in the early hours of Wednesday while travelling to Kampala.

"He was on his way to Kampala to attend the funeral service of comrade Major General Francis Takirwa (RIP) at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero," Col Magezi said.

"Major General Deus Sande developed breathing complications along the way, and efforts to resuscitate him at a hospital facility in Mpigi failed," he added.

The exact cause of Gen Sande's death will be determined later.

Maj Gen Sande's passing comes just a week after the death of Maj Gen Takirwa, the UPDF Land Forces deputy commander, who died on Saturday following a long illness related to a stroke.

The army has expressed condolences to the families of both officers and noted their service and dedication to the UPDF and the country.