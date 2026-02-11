Kenya Power Earns Sh126mn From Electric Vehicle Charging

Nairobi — Kenya Power earned Sh125.9 million from electric vehicle (EV) charging in 2025 as uptake of electric cars and motorcycles continued to rise.

The utility said 205 customers have been onboarded to the special e-mobility tariff since March 2023.

Electricity consumption for EV charging more than doubled to 8.4 million units (kWh) in 2025, up from 3 million units in 2024.

Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror said the firm is promoting e-mobility as part of its green agenda, noting that over 90 percent of the electricity it supplies comes from renewable sources.

The push has been supported by the National Electric Mobility Policy launched on February 3, 2026, and tax incentives under the Finance Bill 2025, including zero-rated VAT and reduced excise duty on electric buses, motorcycles, bicycles and lithium-ion batteries.

Under the e-mobility tariff, customers pay Sh16 per unit during peak hours and Sh8 during off-peak hours.

Kenya Power has installed EV chargers in Nairobi and plans to expand to towns including Mombasa, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret and Voi.

By 2025, Kenya had registered over 35,000 EVs, mostly two-wheelers used by boda boda operators and delivery firms.

The company also plans to increase its own fleet to 20 electric vehicles and 100 electric bikes by the end of 2026.