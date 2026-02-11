SudanAir Announces Resumption of Flights From Khartoum International Airport

11 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Feb. 11, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan Airways (Sudanair) announced the resumption of its operational flights through Khartoum International Airport starting Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in a step seen as an indicator of the return of national air traffic and strengthened regional air connectivity.

The national carrier said it will operate two flights on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, as part of a gradual plan to restore services and meet passenger demand.

Sudanair stated that ticket prices will start from 400,000 Sudanese pounds, or the equivalent of 120 US dollars, noting that direct flights will link Khartoum with Jeddah, Riyadh, and Cairo.

The airline affirmed that the resumption of operations marks an important step toward restoring national air transport activity and facilitating travel, contributing to stronger regional and international connectivity for Sudan.

Sudanair added that its return to Khartoum International Airport reflects its commitment to serving citizens and expanding its destination network, reinforcing the role of the national carrier in supporting Sudan's aviation sector.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.