SudanAir Announces Resumption of Flights From Khartoum International Airport

Khartoum, Feb. 11, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan Airways (Sudanair) announced the resumption of its operational flights through Khartoum International Airport starting Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in a step seen as an indicator of the return of national air traffic and strengthened regional air connectivity.

The national carrier said it will operate two flights on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, as part of a gradual plan to restore services and meet passenger demand.

Sudanair stated that ticket prices will start from 400,000 Sudanese pounds, or the equivalent of 120 US dollars, noting that direct flights will link Khartoum with Jeddah, Riyadh, and Cairo.

The airline affirmed that the resumption of operations marks an important step toward restoring national air transport activity and facilitating travel, contributing to stronger regional and international connectivity for Sudan.

Sudanair added that its return to Khartoum International Airport reflects its commitment to serving citizens and expanding its destination network, reinforcing the role of the national carrier in supporting Sudan's aviation sector.