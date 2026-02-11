Somalia: Somali Commandos Target Al-Shabaab Positions in Lower Juba Operation

Jamaame, Somalia — Somali special forces carried out a planned operation against Al-Shabaab fighters in Lower Juba region, targeting militant hideouts near the town of Jamaame, military officials said on Tuesday.

The Danab commandos, part of the Somali National Army's 16th Brigade, launched the raid in the Maanbile area, where the Al-Qaeda-linked group had established dugouts and defensive positions.

Officers who led the operation said the forces dismantled the militant positions and cleared the area of fighters who had been hiding there. Defensive structures used by the group were destroyed, dealing what officials described as a significant blow to Al-Shabaab's presence in the locality.

The operation aimed to secure communities around Jamaame and prevent the group from staging attacks in the area, the officers added.

Somalia has stepped up military campaigns against Al-Shabaab in recent years, relying on elite units such as the US-trained Danab forces to reclaim territory and stabilise regions previously under militant control.

