Somalia: Somali Army Chief Meets U.S. Defence Attaché to Boost Security Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somalia's army chief General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud held talks with the United States defence attaché to Somalia, Colonel Wills, on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening security cooperation and intensifying operations against Islamist militants.

The meeting in Mogadishu centred on enhancing joint efforts in the fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group, which has waged a long-running insurgency against the federal government.

Both sides underscored the importance of deepening strategic collaboration, expanding intelligence-sharing and increasing technical support to improve the capabilities of the Somali National Army (SNA), officials said.

Washington has been a key security partner for Somalia, providing training, equipment and air support to assist Somali forces in counter-terrorism operations.

General Ibrahim expressed appreciation for what he described as continued US backing for the SNA, reaffirming Somalia's commitment to defeating militant groups and strengthening national security.