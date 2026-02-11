Somalia Foreign Minister Arrives in Addis Ababa for African Union Summit

Addis Ababa — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali arrived in Addis Ababa on Tuesday to attend the 39th African Union summit, set to officially open at the bloc's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital.

The annual gathering of African leaders will this year focus on "Achieving Sustainable Water Access and Safe Sanitation Systems to Realise the Goals of Agenda 2063," underscoring the strategic importance of water security and sanitation to the continent's long-term development and prosperity.

During the summit, Abdisalam is expected to hold bilateral meetings with African counterparts and international partners, Somali officials said.

Discussions will centre on priorities for Somalia, including peace and security, regional cooperation, sustainable development and strengthening international partnerships.

The minister will also take part in high-level sessions on the African Union's strategy to address water and sanitation challenges, issues seen as critical to improving public health, economic resilience and stability across the continent.