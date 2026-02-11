Somalia Foreign Minister Arrives in Addis Ababa for African Union Summit

11 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali arrived in Addis Ababa on Tuesday to attend the 39th African Union summit, set to officially open at the bloc's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital.

The annual gathering of African leaders will this year focus on "Achieving Sustainable Water Access and Safe Sanitation Systems to Realise the Goals of Agenda 2063," underscoring the strategic importance of water security and sanitation to the continent's long-term development and prosperity.

During the summit, Abdisalam is expected to hold bilateral meetings with African counterparts and international partners, Somali officials said.

Discussions will centre on priorities for Somalia, including peace and security, regional cooperation, sustainable development and strengthening international partnerships.

The minister will also take part in high-level sessions on the African Union's strategy to address water and sanitation challenges, issues seen as critical to improving public health, economic resilience and stability across the continent.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.