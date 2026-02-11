Africa: Somali President, Egypt Defence Minister Attend Lineup of Egyptian Troops for AU Mission

11 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and General Abdel Mageed Saqr, commander-in-chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces and minister of defence, attended the lineup of Egyptian troops assigned to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Egypt's military spokesperson said Wednesday.

The ceremony underscored Cairo's continued engagement in African peace and security efforts, particularly in backing Somalia's unity, territorial integrity, and institutional stability under the AU framework, the spokesman said in a statement.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, chief of staff of the Armed Forces, along with senior military commanders.

During the visit, officials were briefed on the preparation and equipping procedures for the participating units, which the army said demonstrated a high level of operational and combat readiness across various branches and specializations.

The programme also included conducting training activities and displaying vehicles designated for the mission.

According to the statement, the deployed forces completed advanced professional training to ensure they could carry out assigned tasks efficiently under various operational conditions.

Egypt has long contributed to international peacekeeping operations, with officials reiterating that participation in AU missions reflects Cairo's commitment to supporting the pillars of regional and international peace and security.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi Welcomed President Mohamud in Cairo on Sunday. During their talks, El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for Somalia's unity, security, and territorial integrity, stressing Cairo's rejection of any measures that could undermine the Somali state's stability or sovereignty.

Ahram Online

