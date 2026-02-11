South Africa: Kimberley Welcomes Alaya On Peace Journey

A man who has embarked on a remarkable journey to walk the longest walkable route on Earth to promote peace across the world, arrived in Kimberley on Tuesday.

Alaya, originally from the Kingdom of Jordan, was received by members from the South African Police Service (SAPS) Office of the Provincial Commissioner, the Frances Baard District Commissioner's Office and Kimberley SAPS on a wet and cool morning.

The Frances Baard District Commissioner, Major General Charlotte Makgari, commended Alaya for undertaking such an extraordinary journey in support of a noble cause that affects the global community.

She conveyed her heartfelt admiration for his bravery, dedication and perseverance, and wished him well for the remainder of his journey.

Alaya addressed the men and women in blue, sharing the purpose of his project and inspiring those in attendance through his humility and passion for promoting peace.

He emphasised the importance of education and investing in the youth as a foundation for a peaceful future.

Alaya commenced his journey on 1 January 2026 from Cape Agulhas and reached Kimberley after completing approximately 1 000 kilometres on foot.

He will continue his 23 000km journey through 18 countries over a period of 730 days, with Magadan in Russia as his final destination.

The Management of the Kimberley Big Hole hosted Alaya and the SAPS delegation on a tour of the Open Mine, where the history of the town and the diamond industry was shared.

During his stay, Alaya will visit several schools in the greater Kimberley area to promote the peace initiative and motivate learners on the importance of education.

Upon departing the Northern Cape, he will proceed through to the North West Province.

Members of the public who encounter Alaya along his route are encouraged to join and accompany him in support of this peace initiative.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, wished Alaya well on his journey and reaffirmed the SAPS's support for initiatives that promote peace, unity and social cohesion.

She further acknowledged the continued participation and generosity displayed by law enforcement officials supporting this extraordinary and worthy cause.

South Africa was chosen as the starting point because the route naturally begins at the continent's southernmost tip, Cape Agulhas.

Alaya is the founder of Hike With Me, which initiated the march. Hike With Me is a non-profit NGO whose work includes everything from awareness campaigns and education programmes to record-breaking hikes, all guided by one mission: "Walk with purpose. Connect with heart. Leave a footprint that matters".