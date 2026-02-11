South Africa: Communities Urged to Stop Shielding Criminals

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has called on communities to support law enforcement and stop shielding criminals.

"When we come into communities, do not protect criminals, even if it is your child. Sometimes hard love is necessary. Do not come to the justice system and plead for their release," she said.

Kubayi made the call during a Community Outreach Imbizo and Pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) community activation at the Dulcie September Civic Hall in Athlone, Western Cape, on Tuesday.

Kubayi was joined by Police Deputy Ministers, Dr Shela Boshielo and Cassel Mathale; Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister Andries Nel; Social Development Deputy Minister Ebrahim Hendricks; police provincial commissioners and National Police Commissioner, General Fanie Masemola, among others.

The members of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster joined the community to listen to their challenges, provide government services and inform them about government's interventions to fight crime in the Western Cape and across the country.

Addressing the community, Kubayi urged parents not to buy toy guns for children or expose them to gang culture.

"As children grow, they must know that a gun is a no-no. Do not normalise it, because they will grow up thinking it is acceptable," she said.

The Minister also noted that R1 billion has been allocated from the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) to combat organised crime, particularly gangsterism, extortion, and illegal mining in South Africa.

"We are here to say we cannot have people taking over our communities and lawlessness. We understand police constraints in fighting organised crime. We want them to buy helicopters, equipment, and bring technology to fight crime.

"Those [police] who work with criminals must stop or hand over their badge, or uniform, or certificate and resign. We do not want to tell you that you must be safe; we want you to tell us that we are now comfortable to walk freely on the streets. Following our visit, we expect action," the Minister said.

She further committed the cluster to addressing illegal alcohol outlets.

"We agreed that peace officers will help identify illegal outlets and shut them down. Alcohol contributes to many social problems. I have seen the worst effects of alcohol in our communities," she said.

She urged residents to work with government to combat crime in the Western Cape, including drug abuse, gangsterism and illegal firearms.

"We are fixing things. We are removing bad elements from the streets, and we will ensure that change is felt," she said.

Expanding Thuthuzela care centres

Kubayi also announced that plans are underway to expand Thuthuzela Care Centres across the country and increase the number of sexual offences courts to strengthen support for Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) survivors and improve prosecution outcomes.

"The centres will provide integrated services, including prosecutors, doctors and social workers, to assist the victims."

SASSA grant verification

Meanwhile, Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe urged South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries to visit the agency's offices for grant verification as part of efforts to ensure that social grant payments reach only qualifying recipients.

The Minister said beneficiaries who experience problems with their payments should seek assistance directly from nearby SASSA offices.

"If you did not receive your payment, or if you are uncertain about your payment status, do not ask your friend or neighbour to explain the reasons. Go to your nearest SASSA office," Sisisi said.

She emphasised that the verification process is necessary to protect the integrity of the social assistance system and to prevent payments from being made to ineligible recipients.