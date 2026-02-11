Uganda: Doctors Sound Alarm Over Rising Attacks On Health Workers

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has warned of an increasing wave of verbal and physical attacks against health workers, saying the growing hostility is threatening morale within the profession and undermining the country's healthcare system.

In a statement issued this week, UMA President Prof. Frank Asiimwe said the association has documented a disturbing pattern of incidents in which patients and their relatives shout at, insult, threaten and, in some cases, physically assault medical personnel while on duty.

"We have witnessed a disturbing rise in recorded evidence showing citizens shouting at, insulting, and physically assaulting medical workers," Asiimwe said, describing the behaviour as criminal and unacceptable.

The doctors' umbrella body stressed that while patients and families often experience intense grief and frustration, violence and abuse cannot be justified.

It noted that paying for medical services does not amount to a guarantee of recovery or survival, emphasizing that medical outcomes are never absolute.

"You cannot purchase a guarantee against death or an assurance of recovery," the statement said, adding that doctors are trained professionals who work to the best of their ability, often under significant pressure and resource constraints.

UMA reminded the public that health workers are members of the same communities they serve and frequently operate in high-stress environments where life-and-death decisions must be made quickly.

According to the association, repeated attacks not only endanger individual practitioners but also weaken the broader health system by lowering morale and discouraging commitment.

The association warned that unchecked hostility could erode trust between medical staff and the public, ultimately affecting the quality and accessibility of care.

UMA called on patients, relatives and political leaders to promote civility and lawful conduct, particularly in moments of grief or dissatisfaction.

It also urged security agencies and health facility administrators to strengthen measures that protect medical personnel while at work.

"The dignity of the medical profession is not a request; it is a prerequisite for a functioning healthcare system," Asiimwe said.

The association appealed for renewed respect for health workers, cautioning that continued abuse risks reversing progress made in improving healthcare delivery across the country.