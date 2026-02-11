South Africa: Municipality Cleans Hluvukani Waste Sites After Health-E News Exposé

11 February 2026
Health-e (Cape Town)
By Eksoda Mazibuko

On Monday, eNews reported on the appalling state of waste collection in Hluvukani in Mpumalanga. Residents described how the large metal refuse bins placed by the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality (BLM) at various locations around the community were overflowing, with waste left uncollected for extended periods.

Soon after our story was published, the municipality pledged to clean up the areas.

And they did. Health-e News visited the affected areas on Tuesday and witnessed the cleanup in action.

The bins located at the RDP section, near Nazareth Church, and next to Hluvukani satellite and taxi rank are now empty. The trash on the ground is gone. Residents no longer have to breathe in the stench of rubbish.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, says, "The municipality shouldn't wait for us to complain for them to collect the rubbish. I am happy for their hard work, the place looks nice. I wish they could collect the rubbish every week so we could live in a healthy environment."

Another resident says, "I can't believe they cleaned all the rubbish. I am happy. My request is that BLM should organise awareness campaigns to teach the community about the importance of waste management and a clean environment." - Health-e News

This article is republished under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Health-e. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.