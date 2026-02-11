South Africa: Municipality Cleans Hluvukani Waste Sites After Health-E News Exposé

On Monday, eNews reported on the appalling state of waste collection in Hluvukani in Mpumalanga. Residents described how the large metal refuse bins placed by the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality (BLM) at various locations around the community were overflowing, with waste left uncollected for extended periods.

Soon after our story was published, the municipality pledged to clean up the areas.

And they did. Health-e News visited the affected areas on Tuesday and witnessed the cleanup in action.

The bins located at the RDP section, near Nazareth Church, and next to Hluvukani satellite and taxi rank are now empty. The trash on the ground is gone. Residents no longer have to breathe in the stench of rubbish.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, says, "The municipality shouldn't wait for us to complain for them to collect the rubbish. I am happy for their hard work, the place looks nice. I wish they could collect the rubbish every week so we could live in a healthy environment."

Another resident says, "I can't believe they cleaned all the rubbish. I am happy. My request is that BLM should organise awareness campaigns to teach the community about the importance of waste management and a clean environment." - Health-e News