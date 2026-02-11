Namibia: Otjozondjupa Dropouts Hit 789 As Steenkamp Flags Pregnancies, Migration and Retention Crisis

Otjozondjupa education authorities are alarmed by 789 school dropouts in 2025, citing migration, pregnancies and social challenges the government and communities push for stronger pupil retention.

Regional education director Gerhard Ndafenongo says 789 of the region's 52 112 pupils dropped out in 2025, with most cases recorded in lower grades, particularly Grade 1.

Grade 1 recorded the highest number of dropouts with 98 pupils, followed by Grade 8 (52) and Grade 9 (34) across the region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ndafenongo, in an interview with The Namibian on Monday, said the matter needs to receive priority.

"This figure is alarming for us because one child dropping out of school is already too many. Therefore, we have to mobilise our school community, provide psychosocial support and enforce attendance regulations strongly to curb the trend," he said.

The dropout figures are contained in the End of Term Report of the directorate, which highlights suspensions, transfers, pregnancies and dropouts across Otjiwarongo, Okahandja and Grootfontein. The report highlights that more than five pupils out of 25 dropped out across these towns since the first term.

HIGH PREGNANCY RATE

Relocation and migration are listed as the leading causes for dropouts, followed by lack of interest and motivation, and practical or logistic barriers.

"These are followed by family and social issues, health, pregnancy and care duties at home, and lastly other serious issues," the report states.

The region recorded 74 pupil pregnancies from12 secondary schools, seven combined schools and six primary schools. The highest number of pupils who fell pregnant were from Grade 11, followed by Grade 10 and then Grade 8.

The report says 111 pupils were suspended across the region, with violence and aggression noted as the main reason for 38 pupils. Twenty were suspended for substance abuse and possession of contraband, 19 for bullying, disrespect and misconduct and another 19 for theft, sexual misconduct and other serious offences. Eleven were suspended for truancy and neglect of school work, while four are uncategorised.

Ndafenongo said the education directorate intends to establish strong practices, including increasing the presence of teachers, involving parents and ensuring principals lead by listening to the needs of community members this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said schools must strengthen early warning systems to identify pupils at risk of dropping out, while parents and hostel authorities closely monitor attendance and report any prolonged absenteeism.

Speaking at the 2026 Otjozondjupa Regional Education Stakeholders' Conference and Academic Year launch late last week, education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture minister Sanet Steenkamp described the school dropout levels as deeply concerning.

She said the Namibian Constitution and the Basic Education Act of 2020 make it compulsory for children to attend school until they complete basic education or reach the age of 16.

She further questioned the collective responsibility of schools, parents and communities in addressing the crisis.

"Where are these pupils? They are somewhere in a household; they are somewhere in the community. Whose job is it to bring them back to school? Do we even take them back to school when they come?" she asked.

The minister reminded school authorities, parents and hostel management to strictly enforce attendance regulations as provided for under the Basic Education Act of 2020, emphasising that pupil retention is a shared responsibility.