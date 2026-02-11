South Africa: Child Among Seven Killed in N2 Crash

A Toyota Hilux bakkie hit a Mercedes-Benz then crashed into a Nissan Navara on the N2 near Qonce on Wednesday.

A child was among the dead. Two from the Mercedes-Benz were injured and were taken to Grey Hospital for treatment.

Seven people died when three vehicles crashed on the N2 near Bulembu Airport outside Qonce on Wednesday. A child was among the dead.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Toyota Hilux bakkie carrying six people hit the side of a Mercedes-Benz sedan. The Hilux then crashed into another bakkie, a Nissan Navara.

Five people who were in the Hilux died at the scene. Both people who were travelling in the Nissan Navara also died at the scene.

The three people in the Mercedes-Benz survived the crash. Two of them were injured and taken to Grey Hospital for treatment.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide. They are investigating what caused the crash.

Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha sent his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life on our roads," said Nqatha.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

"This devastating incident is yet another reminder to all road users to exercise maximum caution, patience and responsible behaviour at all times."

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people who died.