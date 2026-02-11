South Africa: Shebeshxt Faces New Charge After Banned Items Found in Cell

11 February 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Correctional officials found a smartphone, drug sachets and a smoking pipe in Shebeshxt's cell at Polokwane Holding Cells on Tuesday.
  • Shebeshxt was charged Tuesday and will appear in Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 17 February while remaining in custody without bail.

Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt is facing a new charge after correctional officials found banned items in his cell.

The items were discovered during a routine search at Polokwane Holding Cells on Tuesday morning this week.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Correctional officials found a smartphone in his cell. They also found empty sachets. The sachets had traces of an unknown substance. A pipe used for smoking drugs was also found during the search.

The rapper's real name is Lehlogonolo Chauke. He was charged on Tuesday morning.

He is currently in custody while he waits for his next court appearance.

Shebeshxt remains behind bars after the Polokwane High Court denied him bail.

In December 2025, Judge Natalie Burnet made a ruling on his bail application. She agreed with an earlier ruling made by Senior Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi. The ruling was to keep Shebeshxt in custody as his case continues.

He is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 17 February 2026.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement about the new charge.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.