South Africa: Shebeshxt Faces New Charge After Banned Items Found in Cell

Correctional officials found a smartphone, drug sachets and a smoking pipe in Shebeshxt's cell at Polokwane Holding Cells on Tuesday.

Shebeshxt was charged Tuesday and will appear in Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 17 February while remaining in custody without bail.

Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt is facing a new charge after correctional officials found banned items in his cell.

The items were discovered during a routine search at Polokwane Holding Cells on Tuesday morning this week.

Correctional officials found a smartphone in his cell. They also found empty sachets. The sachets had traces of an unknown substance. A pipe used for smoking drugs was also found during the search.

The rapper's real name is Lehlogonolo Chauke. He was charged on Tuesday morning.

He is currently in custody while he waits for his next court appearance.

Shebeshxt remains behind bars after the Polokwane High Court denied him bail.

In December 2025, Judge Natalie Burnet made a ruling on his bail application. She agreed with an earlier ruling made by Senior Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi. The ruling was to keep Shebeshxt in custody as his case continues.

He is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 17 February 2026.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement about the new charge.