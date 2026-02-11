Zimbabwe: Cabinet Greenlights 2026 Prison Amnesty

Cabinet has approved a 2026 General Amnesty with President Emmerson Mnangagwa set to exercise his constitutional power of mercy to release selected categories of prisoners.

Announcing the decision after the first cabinet meeting for 2026, the Minister of Information, Jenfan Muswere said the move was aimed at easing pressure on the country's prisons while supporting the rehabilitation of offenders.

"The presidential clemency will decongest the prison population for a healthy and secure environment for the remaining prisoners," he said.

Asked on the number of prisoners who will benefit from the amnesty, Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi said cabinet had agreed on the categories of inmates who will benefit leaving prison authorities to determine the exact figures.

"As cabinet we didn't deal with numbers, we dealt with categories. The prison authorities will have to do the mathematics.

"They will look at the categories that have been approved, go into their records and identify those to be released, and that information will be in the public domain." said Ziyambi

Muswere said only prisoners who had demonstrated good behaviour and were ready for reintegration would be considered under the amnesty.

According to cabinet, beneficiaries will include all convicted female prisoners, juveniles, inmates serving effective sentences of 48 months or less, prisoners who are terminally ill, those in open prisons, and inmates aged 60 and above.

Life-sentenced prisoners who have served at least 20 years will also be considered as well as prisoners with disabilities and those qualifying for an additional one-quarter remission on sentences longer than 48 months.

However, Muswere said the amnesty would not apply to those convicted of serious crimes.

"The specified offences include murder, treason, rape or sexual offences, carjacking, robbery, armed robbery, public violence, human trafficking and the unlawful possession of a firearm," he said.

He added that prisoners convicted under laws such as the Electricity Act, the Postal and Telecommunications Act, the Public Order and Security Act, the Railway Act and the Copper Act were also excluded.

He said the programme was consistent with the mandate of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service to rehabilitate offenders and reintegrate them into society.

"The focus is on giving deserving inmates a second chance, while at the same time ensuring public safety," he said.